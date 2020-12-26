GENEVA — FLH Medical, P.C. recently announced the addition of Crystal Burrows, MSN, FNP–BC to its Urgent Care team.
Burrows earned her Master of Science in Nursing degree and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse.
She is currently enrolled in the Doctorate of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree program at Chamberlain University, Chicago.
Burrows is board-certified in family medicine by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) and is licensed as a Family Nurse Practitioner and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) and the Nurse Practitioner Association (NPA).
FLH Medical P.C. Urgent Care services are designed for all minor injuries and unexpected illnesses. They also offer COVID-19 testing as well as antibody testing.