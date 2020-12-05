GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health honored Alice Radcliff, RN, with “The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses” on Sept. 1 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
Radcliff works in the 1st Acute Unit at Soldiers & Sailors. She is a 2016 graduate of the Marion S. Whelan School-Nursing, LPN program, and a 2019 graduate of the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences, an RN program. She is currently working on her BSN.
A grateful patient nominated Radcliff for the DAISY award.
“She was my nurse for much of the 11 days that I was in the hospital as a rehab patient at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital,” the patient said. “Alice was always upbeat and encouraging with a somewhat quirky sense of humor, which kept me upbeat and encouraged during a difficult time for me. I found her attentive to my needs.
“One night I fell asleep while reading, lights on and television playing. Without waking me, she turned off the television and bright lights. Then she checked back with me several times to make sure I was OK and comfortable and that I did not need anything. Alice was a blessing to me during those times and made my hospital stay more satisfying by her care and presence.”
Established by The DAISY Foundation, a non-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family, this award recognizes nurses who have had a profound impact in the lives of their patients and patient families. Barnes died in 1999, at age 33, from complications from idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, a little-known but not uncommon autoimmune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Barnes received from the nurses at his bedside inspired this award.
If you have received extraordinary care by a nurse, or are a family member of someone who has been treated with great care, and would like to nominate her or him, visit www.daisyfoundation.org/contact-us.
Nomination boxes are located throughout Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”
Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
At each DAISY Award celebration, cinnamon rolls are served, as this was Barnes’ favorite treat and one of the few foods he could eat.