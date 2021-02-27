GENEVA — Over the past several months, Finger Lakes Health has updated its nursing leadership.
Here is a rundown:
• Jessica J. Coon, BSN, RN, has been named nurse manager of Emergency Services. Coon has been with Finger Lakes Health for almost four years, where she started as a staff nurse in Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department. In 2019 she was promoted to Emergency Department clinical coordinator. Coon earned an associate degree in nursing from Finger Lakes Community College and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from The College at Brockport. Coon lives in Penn Yan.
• Katie DeMitry, BSN, RN, has been named nurse manager of 2West and 3North at Geneva General Hospital. DeMitry began as a registered nurse at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in 2015. In 2017, she was named nurse manager at Soldiers & Sailors, where she oversaw the 1st Acute Medical Unit and was involved in developing the swing bed program. DeMitry earned an associate degree in nursing from Finger Lakes Community College and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Rochester. She lives in Middlesex.
• Melissa Grummons, BSN, RN, has been named director of Nursing and Patient Care at Geneva General Hospital. Grummons is responsible for overseeing medical surgical units, clinical leaders, and respiratory therapy. She most recently served as nurse manager of 2West and 3North. She began at Finger Lakes Health in 1994 as a nutritional services aide and, in 2012, became a registered nurse. In 2014, Grummons was named Nurse Leader of 2West and was promoted to nurse manager two years later. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from St. John Fisher College, an associate degree from Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from The College at Brockport. Grummons leads the recognition council of shared governance and coordinates the Daisy Award Program at FLH. She lives in Geneva.
• Edward F. Guzik, MSN-BA, BSN, RN, has been named director of Critical Care Services ED/ICU. He is responsible for overseeing operations for the Emergency Departments at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors, as well as the intensive care unit at GGH. Guzik has over 20 years of professional experience in healthcare and most recently served as director of Critical Care and Emergency Services at a healthcare network in New Hampshire. He earned a master’s degree in nursing from Aspen University, where he was a member of Delta Epsilon Tau International Honor Society, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from American International College.
• Lisa Youngs, MSN, RN, has been named director of Nursing at Soldiers & Sailors. She oversees the inpatient 1st Acute medical surgical unit, including the swing bed program, and John D. Kelly outpatient behavioral health. Youngs joined Finger Lakes Health in September 2000. In 2004, she was appointed nurse manager of Inpatient Behavioral Health Services. Youngs earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Keuka College and a master’s degree in nursing management leadership from Western Governors University,. Youngs lives in Penn Yan.