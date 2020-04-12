FLH Medical P.C. Urgent Care has new evening hours.
FLH Medical P.C.’s Urgent Care at 1991 Balsley Road at Lifecare Medical Associates in Seneca Falls will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
For evening needs, patients are being directed to the Geneva location in Finger Lakes Health Commons, 789 Pre-Emption Road which is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Patients are encouraged to call ahead, Geneva (315) 781-2000 and Seneca Falls (315)835-4900, before going to Urgent Care in order to be served best and limit waiting room time.
Telemedicine is being offered as an alternative to coming into the office. Telemedicine is appropriate for many conditions but not all.
Urgent Care services are designed for all minor injuries and unexpected illnesses. Urgent Care is staffed with highly qualified and experienced physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and nursing staff who are ready to provide on-the-spot care for orthopaedic injuries, dental pain, minor wounds requiring sutures, minor cuts and burns, sexually transmitted infections, urinary tract infections, colds and flu-like illnesses, sore throats, earaches, and cough.