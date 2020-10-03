GENEVA — FLH Medical P.C. is offering online appointment scheduling for flu shots at their Geneva and Seneca Falls urgent care locations.
The option is available for patients 18 and older. Visit www.flhealth.org and click “Schedule Now.”
Geneva Urgent Care, at 789 Pre-Emption Road in Finger Lakes Health Commons, will offer flu shots from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
Seneca Falls Urgent Care, at 1991 Balsley Road in the Lifecare Medical Associates facility, will offer flu shots 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
In addition to scheduling online, patients can call for an appointment or walk in.
For an appointment or more information, call (315) 781-2000 for the Geneva location and (315) 835-4900 for the Seneca Falls location.