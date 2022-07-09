GENEVA/ PENN YAN — Finger Lakes Health will be offering “Walk-In Screening Mammograms” in Geneva and Penn Yan.
Geneva: Monday, July 11, 7:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:45-4:30 p.m. in Women’s Health Services 200 North St., Suite 303, located in the Medical Office Building, adjacent to Geneva General Hospital.
Penn Yan: Wednesday, July 20, 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 North Main St.
Patients do not need a referral nor will they incur a copay for a screening mammogram.
For more information, call (315) 787-4400 (Geneva) or (315) 531-2544 (Penn Yan). To view the full schedule of walk-in screening mammograms visit flhealth.org/events.