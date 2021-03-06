GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health’s athletic training program has partnered with Geneva High School to receive the National Athletic Trainers’ Association 1st Team Safe Sports School award.
The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports, and reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention, and treatment.
“As we have with our athletic training services at Penn Yan Academy, we wanted to develop a sports medicine program for the athletes of Geneva High School that meets the NATA guidelines for safe school designation,” said Maureen Loyal, director of rehabilitation services for Finger Lakes Health. “A comprehensive team and streamlined methods to get care for our community athletes to keep them in the game, and on the playing field, is the ultimate goal. Especially this past year, when conditions limited our student athlete’s participation, having access to the athletic trainer on a daily basis who works closely with school officials can provide peace of mind to parents, coaches and players.”
Finger Lakes Health’s athletic trainer, Caitlin “Caiti” Sharman, has worked closely with school officials, including Director of Athletics Tricia Budgar and school nurse Ave Alexander.
Dr. James Mark, a board-certified orthopaedic and sports medicine surgeon, Dr. Grace Freier, a board-certified pediatrician and school physician, and physical therapists worked with Sharman on reviewing return-to-play protocols and establishing protocols.