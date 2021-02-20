WATERLOO — Finger Lakes Health Outpatient Rehabilitation Services at 369 East Main St. will provide radial pulse therapy or “shockwave therapy” as part of their physical therapy offerings.
Radial pulse therapy provides a non-surgical approach to treat musculoskeletal disorders. It stimulates the metabolism, enhances blood circulation, loosens scar tissue, accelerates the healing process allowing damaged tissues to regenerate and recover.
Some conditions that can be treated:
• Joint stiffness.
• Plantar fasciitis.
• Jumper’s knee (patellar tendinitis).
• Tennis elbow (lateral epicondylitis).
• Golfer’s elbow (medial epicondylitis).
• Achilles tendinitis.
• Bone spurs.
• Bursitis.
• Rotator cuff pain.
• Chronic pain.
• Stress fractures (bone healing).
• Morton’s neuroma.
To see if radial pulse therapy can be an option for you, call Jim Modera, DPT at (315) 787-4944 to schedule an appointment.