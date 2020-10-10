Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services will be conducting free mobility screenings Oct. 15 at the following locations:
• The rehabilitation department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan.
• The Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Geneva General Hospital,196 North St., Geneva.
The program is open to all individuals older than 65.
The screening will measure participant’s scores on tests that predict their risk for falls, recognize strength deficits and balance issues as compared to peers, and provide a report card to for seniors on their mobility as compared to their peers. The tests are evidenced based and can provide information on their risk for falls, strength deficits and balance concerns.
The screening will take about 30 minutes to complete. It’s offered the third Thursday of each month.
Spots are limited. Call (315) 787-4570 (Geneva) or (315) 531-2577 (Penn Yan) to schedule your screening, or register online at www.flhealth.org/events.