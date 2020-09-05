Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services will conduct a free monthly Community Mobility Screening program Sept. 17 in the rehabilitation department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan and at Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Geneva General Hospital.
The program is open to everyone 65 and older.
The screening will measure participant’s scores on tests that predict their risk for falls, and recognize strength deficits and balance issues as compared to peers. It will provide a report card to for seniors on their mobility as compared to their peers.
The tests are evidenced based.
The screening will take about 30 minutes to complete and be offered the third Thursday of the month in the rehabilitation department at Soldiers & Sailors and at Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at GGH.
Spots are limited. Call (315) 787-4570 (Geneva) or (315) 531-2577 (Penn Yan) to schedule your screening, or register online at www.flhealth.org/events.