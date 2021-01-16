GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services will conduct its monthly community mobility screening program Jan. 21 in the Rehabilitation Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan and in the Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Geneva General Hospital.
The program is open to all individuals older than 65. It’s free.
The screening will measure participants’ scores on tests that predict their risk for falls, recognize strength deficits and balance issues as compared to peers. The screening will provide a report card for seniors on their mobility as compared to their peers. The evidenced-based tests can provide information on the risk of falls, strength deficits, and balance concerns.
The goal of Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services is to maintain the independence of community-dwelling older adults.
The screening will take about 30 minutes to complete.
Spots are limited. Call (315) 787-4570 (Geneva) or (315) 531-2577 (Penn Yan) to schedule a screening, or register online at www.flhealth.org/events.