GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health will host a stroke support group from 3-4 p.m. April 13 at the Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center of Geneva General Hospital. This month’s topic will be occupational therapy and stroke recovery.
The support group meets the second Tuesday of the month, providing monthly topics and guest speakers for stroke survivors, family and caregivers. Come early, from 1-3 p.m., for a free blood pressure screening.
Parking and entrance is at the rear of the hospital.
For more information, call Diana Modera or Melissa Grummons at (315) 787-4620.