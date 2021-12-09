MIDDLESEX — The Rochester Folk Art Guild will offer a holiday shopping experience at their workshops and farm from 12 noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Alongside the items for sale, a holiday bake sale with Christmas cookies and breads will add to the festive atmosphere.
There is no admission charge and plenty of parking at 1445 Upper Hill Road.
Each workshop will have a display of their wares.
In the pottery section, Christmas ornaments and leaf-decorated pots abound, including a display of discounted selections.
Dyed wool is available for sale across the drive in weaving, while a variety of wood gifts will be on display in the woodshop. A limited production of cutting boards with composed end grain patterns in maple and ash will be ready for this sale weekend.
In Romeo, with new handicap access, graphic arts boasts pressed dried flower notecards and silkscreened cards, for special note writing.
Finally, in the East Hill Gallery, there will be three more displays. Alongside a variety of books for sale, block prints of animals, Finger Lakes landscapes, and city views by Linda Davis of Rochester will be on exhibit. The clothing creations of the Natural Fibers Clothing Workshop provide both clothes and small gifts such as eco printed scarves, pillows, and sachets.
Face coverings are required indoors.
For more information, visit folkartguild.org.