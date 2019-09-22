CANANDAIGUA — Four area senior communities are joining together to offer simultaneous open houses later this month for those interested in visiting a number of options in one day.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, each of the following will offer tours between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.:
• Ashton Place, at 190 Ashton Court in Clifton Springs
• Clark Meadows (an affiliate of UR Medicine Thompson Health), on Peg Rayburn Drive off Middle Cheshire Road in Canandaigua
• Horizons (a DePaul Senior Living Community), at 3132 Route 21S in Canandaigua
• Quail Summit, at 5102 Parrish St. Extension in Canandaigua
There will be representatives from local elder care agencies at each location, including Caring Transitions, Health Direct, Seniors Choice Care Management and the UR Medicine Geriatrics Group.
Those who visit all four senior communities during the event will be entered to win a $50 Wegmans gift card.