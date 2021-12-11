CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Service Excellence Team announced 2021’s fourth-quarter recipients of the health system’s Service Excellence Awards recently.
Individuals receiving the awards were as follows:
• Morgan Becker, Geneva, Radiology Administration,
• Leah Galens, Dundee, floor 3 West,
• Tanya Ramirez, Canandaigua, floor 3 West,
• Peter Taylor, Canandaigua, Gardens avenue in the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center.
The Service Excellence Award acknowledges Thompson associates who consistently deliver exceptional service. The SET selects award recipients quarterly, after reviewing system leaders’ submissions of compliments from patients, families and coworkers.
Each recipient of the Service Excellence Award is given points to be used on Thompson’s online shopping site and is featured in CEO presentations as well as on Thompson’s intranet site and in its internal newsletter.