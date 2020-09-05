CANANDAIGUA — Four individuals who are certified nursing assistants for UR Medicine Thompson Health recently completed their Licensed Practical Nurse education through a new program the health system launched to help staff members advance in their careers.
The following students graduated from the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES LPN program Aug. 15:
• Andrew Baader of Naples.
• Becky Bassett of Canandaigua.
• Wendy Lackey of Canandaigua.
• Nikki Salisbury of Clifton Springs.
The quartet works in Thompson’s M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center. Each started LPN classes in September 2019. Thanks to a stipend made possible in large part by a local donor, they were able to work part-time at M.M. Ewing while maintaining their full-time incomes. In addition, through a combination of sources, Thompson covered the tuition.
A press release from UR Medicine Thompson Health said the donor was motivated by gratitude for his wife’s care at M.M. Ewing.
“We know that both time and money are often barriers to those who want to continue their education, so we are tremendously grateful to the primary donor and to others who have made this program possible,” Thompson Health Vice President of Long-Term Care Amy Daly said. “We are also incredibly proud of our recent graduates as they prepare to use their new knowledge and skills to care for our residents in an enhanced capacity. We know how hard they have worked to reach this achievement, and we are excited for them as well.”