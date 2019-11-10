GENEVA — Drs. A. David Peter and Joseph Talarico will offer a free hernia screening clinic in Geneva on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Hosted by UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Wellness Hub program, the event will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center, 35 Lakefront Drive.
Peter and Talarico are both with Advanced Surgical Services at F.F. Thompson Hospital, deemed both a Center of Excellence in Hernia Surgery and Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the independent, non-profit Surgical Review Corporation.
In addition to performing private, on-site evaluations at the Nov. 13 event, the two surgeons will discuss hernia causes and symptoms, as well as the benefits of minimally-invasive surgery using daVinci robotic-assisted technology.
Refreshments will be provided.
RSVP no later than Nov. 11 by emailing Nancy.Church@Thompson Health.org, calling (585) 396-6375 or visiting www.ThompsonHealth.com/Hernia. Space is limited.