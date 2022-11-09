ROCHESTER — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield will offer a free, live webinar featuring local Medicare experts from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 16.
Panelists will provide valuable information and answer participants’ questions live.
Aimed at adults aged 65 and older, along with other qualified Medicare applicants and those helping their loved ones to sign up, the interactive event will review:
• Medicare basics.
• How to get started with Medicare.
• All the details of the 2023 Medicare Advantage plans, including differences between the various plan options and what they cover.
Former WHEC-TV News 10 Rochester anchor Rebecca Leclair will moderate the discussion.
The event’s expert panelists include Jane Ahrens, an independent Medicare broker and president of Ahrens Benefits Co.; Elisa Brescia, an Excellus BCBS Medicare sales consultant; and Dr. Ankit Garg, Excellus BCBS’s vice president medical affairs retail markets.
Register for the 2023 Guide to Medicare webinar at www.excellusformedicare.com/webinar.