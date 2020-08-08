GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services will be conducting a free monthly Community Mobility Screening Program Aug. 20 in the rehabilitation department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan and at Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St., Geneva.
This program is open to all individuals 65 and older.
The screening will measure participant’s scores on tests that predict their risk for falls, recognize strength deficits and balance issues as compared to peers.
Spots are limited. Call (315) 787-4570 (Geneva) or (315) 531-2577 (Penn Yan) to schedule a screening or register online at flhealth.org/events.