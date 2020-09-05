Finger Lakes Health is offering walk-in screening mammograms in Geneva and Penn Yan, starting later this month.
In Geneva, they’ll be offered the second Monday of the month, starting Sept. 14, from 7:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:45-4:30 p.m. in the Medical Office Building, adjacent to Geneva General Hospital (Women’s Health Services, 200 North St., Suite 303.
In Penn Yan the mammograms will be offered the third Wednesday of the month, starting Sept. 16, from 9: 30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital (418 N. Main St., Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department).
Digital breast tomosynthesis (tomo), also known as 3D mammography, is a revolutionary new screening and diagnostic breast-imaging tool to improve the early detection of breast cancer. It is provided at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Patients do not need a referral, nor will they incur a copay for a screening mammogram. For uninsured patients, the CSP of the Finger Lakes Region provides free screenings for colorectal, cervical and breast cancers for uninsured men and women. Please call (877) 803-8070 to see if you are eligible for a free screening.
For more information, please call (315) 787-4400 (Geneva) or (315) 531-2544 (Penn Yan).
To view the full schedule of walk in screening mammograms please visit flhealth.org/events.
Mobility screenings
Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services will conduct a free monthly Community Mobility Screening program Sept. 17 in the rehabilitation department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan and at Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Geneva General Hospital.
The program is open to everyone 65 and older.
The screening will measure participant’s scores on tests that predict their risk for falls, and recognize strength deficits and balance issues as compared to peers. It will provide a report card to for seniors on their mobility as compared to their peers.
The tests are evidenced based.
The screening will take about 30 minutes to complete and be offered the third Thursday of the month in the rehabilitation department at Soldiers & Sailors and at Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at GGH.
Spots are limited. Call (315) 787-4570 (Geneva) or (315) 531-2577 (Penn Yan) to schedule your screening, or register online at www.flhealth.org/events.