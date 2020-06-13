GENEVA — Geneva General Cardiology Associates, the office of Jonathan Rodriguez, M.D. and Pamela Hobart, ANP-BC, at 200 North St., has moved from Suite 304 to Suite 203. The office is still in the Medical Office Building adjacent to Geneva General Hospital. The phone number will stay the same, (315) 787-4204.
The Cardiology Associates will now be located in the same suite as Geneva General Surgical Associates, where Kristin Baltazar-Ford, M.D., Craig Collins, M.D., FACS, FASCRS, Mark Ilko, M.D. and Carrie Kime, FNP-BC, RNFA practice.
In addition, the Cardiology Associates has an office in Penn Yan at 418 N. Main St., in the Medical Arts Building adjacent to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
The practice cares for patients with a wide range of cardiac diseases and conditions, including arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathies, chest pain, coronary artery disease, heart failure, pericardial diseases, peripheral vascular and aortic disease, syncope and valvular heart disease.
Geneva General Cardiology Associates is accepting new patients in both office locations.
For more information, call (315) 787-4204.