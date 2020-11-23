GENEVA — Geneva General Hospital recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for multiple Disease Specific Certifications: Joint Replacement-Hip and Joint Replacement-Knee by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
This certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for hip and knee replacements. The certification is awarded based on how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.
Geneva General Hospital underwent a rigorous review on Oct. 20. During the survey, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including improving efficiency, reducing variation in care, aligning communication and collaboration, and promoting a culture of excellence. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted interviews.
Some of the comments provided by the reviewers include:
• Staff are excellent, engaged and knowledgeable about the programs;
• Impressive standardization between surgeon practices;
• Leadership and providers have a strong commitment to the Culture of Safety;
• Medical staff is engaged in quality improvement activities;
• Obvious strong collaboration between the medical staff and the organization’s leadership.
Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission said of the hospital’s certification, “We commend Geneva General Hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for joint replacement patients.”
“Geneva General Hospital is proud to once again receive Joint Replacement-Hip and Joint Replacement-Knee Certifications from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” added Ardelle Bigos, Vice President of Nursing, Finger Lakes Health. “These certifications demonstrate our commitment to providing safe, quality care for joint replacement patients in our community.”