GENEVA — Geneva General Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday(July 23) in Conference Room A/B on the basement level of the hospital.

All donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter keyword GENEVAHOSPITAL, or call 1-800-733-2767.

