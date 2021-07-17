...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central and western New York, including the following
counties, in central New York, Northern Cayuga and Oswego. In
western New York, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee,
Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Ontario, Orleans,
Southern Erie, Wayne and Wyoming.
* Through late tonight.
* Steady rainfall will be heavy at times from the Niagara Frontier
to the Rochester area today. Storm total rainfall amounts between
2 and 2.5 inches will be common across this area, and this may
result in flash flooding. In addition, water levels will rise on
many Buffalo area creeks potentially resulting in flooding.
Elsewhere, there's a risk of thunderstorms to produce locally
heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
* Areas most vulnerable to flooding include urban areas, areas with
higher or steep terrain, and areas which received lots of rainfall
yesterday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&