Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Light rain in the morning...becoming heavy at times in thunderstorms for the afternoon. High 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.