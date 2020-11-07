GENEVA — Geneva General Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Chest Pain Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
The certification recognizes healthcare organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for chest pain. In addition, it evaluates how those organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.
Geneva General Hospital underwent a review Oct. 6. During the survey, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including Joint Commission standards, developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted interviews.
“Chest Pain Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” explained Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive of The Joint Commission. “We commend Geneva General Hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for Chest Pain patients.”
“Geneva General Hospital is very proud and honored to receive this certification from the Joint Commission,” said Dr. Matthew Talbott, director of Emergency Medicine and medical director of Finger Lakes Health’s Chest Pain Center. “Our staff is dedicated and committed to providing safe and quality care for our patients.”
Geneva General Hospital also earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers. In addition, Geneva General Hospital renewed its designation of being a New York State Department of Health Primary Stroke Center. This was the first year that the Joint Commission surveyed on behalf of the New York State Department of Health.