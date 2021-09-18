GENEVA — Geneva General Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding recovery times.
Get With The Guidelines-Stroke was developed to assist healthcare professionals to provide the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treating stroke patients.
“Geneva General Hospital is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping patients have the best possible chance of survival after a stroke,” Chief Nursing Officer Ardelle Bigos said. “Get With The Guidelines-Stroke makes it easier for our teams to put evidence based practice and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for stroke patients. I am very proud of the exceptional team work that allows us to achieve these positive outcomes for our patients.”
Each year program participants apply for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Geneva General Hospital also provides education to patients to help them manage their health and rehabilitation once at home.
Geneva General Hospital also received the Association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
Additionally, Geneva General Hospital received the Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor RollTM award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”