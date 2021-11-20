GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health is inviting the public to participate in the Geneva General Hospital Auxiliary’s Pinecone Remembrance Tree.
Those interested have the opportunity to make a donation of $10 for a gold-colored "Remembrance Cone" to be hung on the tree in the main lobby of Geneva General Hospital. A message will be placed on each cone in celebration of a special occasion or person, in honor of a special person, or in memory of a loved one.
To participate, send $10 per cone to General Hospital Auxiliary, c/o Finger Lakes Health Foundation, 196 North St., Geneva, NY 14456. If desired, an acknowledgment will be sent.
For more information, call (315) 787-4074.
The Geneva General Hospital Auxiliary supports the hospital and Living Centers North and South through donations of time and funds.