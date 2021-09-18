GENEVA — Geneva General Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 in Conference Room A/B on the basement level of the hospital.
To schedule an appointment, contact Alicia at alicia.ensworth@flhealth.org, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the keyword GENEVAHOSPITAL, or call 1-800-733-2767.
Here is a more complete list of Red Cross blood donation opportunities in the area for the next 2-3 weeks:
ONTARIO COUNTY
Canandaigua
• Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LifeSpring Community Church, 5026 North Road.
• Sept. 28, 2-7 p.m. at Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Cheshire Road.
Clifton Springs
• Oct. 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clifton Springs Fire Department, 39 Kendall St.
Geneva
• Sept. 21, 1-7 p.m. at Presbyterian Church of Geneva, 24 Park Place
• Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St.
• Sept. 30, 1-7 p.m. at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, 300 Pulteney St.
Phelps
• Sept. 30, 2-6:30 p.m. at Seeley B. Parish American Legion Post 457, 1346 Route 96
SENECA COUNTY
Waterloo
• Oct. 7, 1:30-6 p.m. at North Seneca Ambulance, 1645 North Road
YATES COUNTY
Penn Yan
• Sept. 23, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Penn Yan Academy, 305 Court St.
Rushville
• Sept. 21, 2-7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 26 N. Main St.
Visit redcrossblood.org to check in your eligibility.