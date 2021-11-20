CANANDAIGUA — Family Nurse Practitioner Lindsay Craft of Geneva joined the OB-GYN practice of F.F. Thompson Hospital’s Canandaigua Medical Group recently.
She is based at the practice’s Geneva site, which is at 765 Geneva Crossing Way.
Certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, Craft obtained her bachelor’s in nursing at Keuka College and her master’s in nursing from Binghamton University.
Craft has worked as a family nurse practitioner for Seneca Family Health in Waterloo and in the Hubbs Health Center at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva. She also has worked as a registered nurse in Thompson’s ICU as well as two other hospital ICUs in the region and the Pediatric Cardiac ICU at the University of Rochester Medical Center.
At the Geneva OB-GYN office, Craft is working in collaboration with Dr. Francis Finneran. The office is accepting new patients.
For more information about Thompson’s OB-GYN practice — which has four locations — go to www.ThompsonHealth.com/OBGYN.