GENEVA — The Geneva General Hospital Auxiliary will host a bake sale and holiday drawing at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 until all is sold.
The sale and drawing will be set up on the lower level of the hospital, across from the cafeteria.
A variety of baked goods will be available for purchase, along with tickets for drawings for a special treat and holiday decoration.
Proceeds from the sale will be donated by the GGH Auxiliary to Finger Lakes Health Foundation to support important programs and services at Geneva General Hospital and the Living Centers at Geneva.