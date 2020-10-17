GENEVA — Geneva General Hospital’s Cardiovascular Rehabilitation program has been certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (e.g., heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (e.g., chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and respiratory symptoms) recover faster and live healthier. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
To earn accreditation, GGH’s Cardiovascular Rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.
In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high quality patient care.
AACVPR program certification is valid for three years.
GGH’s Cardiovascular Rehabilitation program services patients from Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties. Call (315) 787-4596 to see if you or a loved one qualifies for the program.