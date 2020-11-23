GENEVA — Friends of Finger Lakes Health have been invited to participate in the Geneva General Hospital Auxiliary’s Pinecone Remembrance Tree event.
Those interested have the opportunity to make a donation of $10 for a gold-colored “Remembrance Cone” to be hung on the tree in the main lobby of Geneva General Hospital. A message will be placed on each cone in celebration of a special occasion or person, in honor of a special person, or in memory of a loved one.
To participate, please send $10 per cone to General Hospital Auxiliary, C/O Finger Lakes Health Foundation, 196 North St., Geneva, NY 14456. If desired, an acknowledgment will be sent. For more information, call (315) 787-4074.
The Geneva General Hospital Auxiliary supports the Hospital and the Living Centers in Geneva through donations of time and funds.