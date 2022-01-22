GENEVA — Geneva General Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in Conference Room A/B of the basement level.
The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis — its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.
To schedule an appointment, contact Alicia at alicia.ensworth@flhealth.org, or visit redcrossblood.org and enter keyword GENEVAHOSPITAL. Or, call 1-800-733-2767.