CANANDAIGUA — Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein is joining UR Thompson Gastroenterology at F.F. Thompson Hospital, effective Sept. 8.
A fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology and member of the Bockus International Society of Gastroenterology, Goldstein most recently practiced at the Digestive Center of Western NY in Rochester. He is board certified in gastroenterology, having completed his residency at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, followed by a gastroenterology fellowship through the University of Miami School of Medicine in Florida.
Goldstein has more than 20 years’ experience in the greater Rochester region.
To make an appointment with Goldstein at the Marilyn Sands Outpatient Clinic at Thompson, or to learn about currently accepted insurances, call (585) 602-0280.
For more information, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/GI.