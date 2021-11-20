ROCHESTER — The Golisano Autism Center received its first statewide award at the 2021 Cerebral Palsy Associations of New York State annual awards reception in Saratoga Springs.
“The purpose of this award is to recognize a CP of NYS Affiliate that has provided an exemplary program to individuals with disabilities that has enhanced the independence and self-esteem of its participants, and which serves as a model to be replicated across the State, and CP Rochester one of the lead partners of the GAC fit the profile,” Executive Director Mike Alvaro said.
GAC opened its doors in 2019, led by founding partners CP Rochester, Al Sigl Community of Agencies, and AutismUp, and named for philanthropist and Paychex and Golisano Foundation Chairman Tom Golisano. Golisano donated $3 million toward the launching of the Center in 2017.
The Center is home to 10 community providers offering a continuum of services that span a lifetime and a full array of coordinated program options for infants, toddlers, youth, teens and adults including early intervention, preschool and child care; outpatient clinic; respite; care management; Family Autism Navigator and Autism HelpLine; community habilitation; social, recreational and therapeutic services; housing and employment liaisons.