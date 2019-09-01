ROCHESTER — The Golisano Foundation will fund a pilot program to train providers serving older adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the region on how to care for those with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
The $100,000 grant will be implemented over the next two years by two chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester & Finger Lakes and Western New York.
An estimated 400,000 New Yorkers are living with Alzheimer’s dementia. By 2025, the number of individuals with Alzheimer’s dementia in the state is expected to increase by 15 percent.
Studies show that the prevalence of dementia among people with intellectual and developmental disabilities appears to be about the same as in the general population. However, the risk of developing Alzheimer’s dementia is higher among adults with Down syndrome. An estimated 30 percent of people with Down syndrome in their 50s have Alzheimer’s and 60 percent will develop Alzheimer’s in their lifetime.
Each chapter will deliver a train-the-trainer program to two providers within their respective territories. The Rochester & Finger Lakes chapter will work with The Arc of Monroe and Lifetime Assistance Inc. The grant is intended to fund training materials, certification, evaluation and equipment.
A successful implementation of the program will enhance the ability of those with IDD and dementia to experience meaningful activities and age in place.
Both Rochester-based agencies already work with the Alzheimer’s Association to meet specific care needs of IDD seniors who live with dementia.
Visit alz.org/rochesterny or call 1-800-272-3900.