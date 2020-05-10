BURDETT — Grist Iron Brewing Co. will host the Give a Pint, Get a Pint Memorial Blood Drive with the American Red Cross from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 at the brewery, 4880 Route 414.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative, and B negative. Additional safety measures will be in place during the drive and blood will only be collected from healthy individuals who meet all of the Red Cross’ eligibility requirements at the time of donation.
“We’re dedicating this blood drive in memory of my dad, Bill Allington Sr., who passed away last fall,” said Bill Allington, Grist Iron Brewing Co.’s president. “This cause was near and dear to his heart and gives our staff, community, family, and friends an opportunity to remember and honor him by helping save lives.”
Grist Iron will hand out a chip to all donors aged 21 years and above to redeem for one free pint of beer at the brewery once it opens back up for normal business.
Scheduled appointments are highly encouraged. For more information about the drive or to sign up to donate, visit rcblood.org/2VFzWyc.