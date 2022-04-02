National Public Health Week — April 4-10 — is a great time to remind the community of the roles and responsibilities of the local health department. Just as your healthcare provider focuses on your health, your local health department focuses on the health of your community.
Public health workers tend to keep a low profile. You may not have even known we are around until something goes wrong — an outbreak of hepatitis or the COVID-19 pandemic, for example.
We spend most of our time quietly working with like-minded partners on initiatives aimed at preventing illnesses and injuries in our communities. Health departments in the Finger Lakes Region regularly collaborate on issues like high blood pressure, sexually transmitted diseases and oral health. We even achieved national accreditation in 2020, a challenging process that will help us serve our communities even better than ever before.
The tag line of the National Public Health logo — Prevent, Promote, and Protect — sums up what local health departments do. We prevent illnesses by investigating outbreaks and ensuring access to immunizations. We promote wellness by educating the community about health and safety. We protect the community by planning for man-made or natural disasters. Because our focus is prevention, it is sometimes difficult to see the results. How do you count the number of babies who did not get whooping cough or the number of adults who did not have heart attacks?
Like other health departments in New York, the local Health Departments in the Finger Lakes, including Wayne, Ontario, Seneca and Yates Counties, provide communicable disease investigation, rabies control, tobacco cessation and prevention, childhood lead poisoning prevention, emergency preparedness, education on chronic disease, and immunizations for children. Families in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties benefit from Maternal/Child Health Services and programs designed for children with developmental delays. Health education is incorporated into all program offerings.
During National Public Health Week, make it a point to look up your local health department on Facebook or on the web.