NEW YORK STATE — Due to the recent increase in cases and community spread of the COVID-19 virus, health departments are making Halloween recommendations to keep families and the community at large safe and healthy.
Trick or Treating Dos:
• Trick or treat with household members only, avoid trick or treating in large groups.
• Stay socially-distanced from others who are not living in your household.
• If giving out treats, avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters. Or give treats outdoors.
• Provide individually wrapped goodie bags for trick-or-treaters to grab and go.
• Everyone must be wearing a face covering or cloth mask. Most Halloween masks will not provide adequate protection.
• Wash hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer before, during and after trick-or-treating.
Trick or Treating Don’ts:
• Do not trick or treat or hand out candy if you are sick or live with someone who is sick. Staying home when sick is one way to protect the health of others.
• Do not trick or treat in large groups.
• Do not trick or treat in crowded streets and neighborhoods where social distancing cannot be maintained.
• Do not pick out candy from a bowl or directly from someone’s hands.
• Do not wear a Halloween mask over a cloth mask, it may make it difficult to breathe. Skip the costume mask and wear a face covering.
In addition, Halloween parties and gatherings of any kind are strongly discouraged given the current rise in cases. Gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited by law in public and private venues, except where specifically identified by New York state. Anyone who has been exposed to a COVID-19 positive person and is currently under a mandatory quarantine order from the Health Department is not allowed to trick or treat or pass out candy. Anyone who is confirmed positive for COVID-19 is not allowed to trick or treat or pass out candy either.
For more information, visit: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/seasonal-celebrations