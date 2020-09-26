October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, has partnered with Rochester Regional Health to offer free breast cancer screenings to area residents.
Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center will be at the following locations:
ONTARIO COUNTY
• Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Canandaigua VA Medical Center, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua.
• Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., G.W. Lisk, 39 Pearl St., Clifton Springs.
SENECA COUNTY
• Oct. 6, 1-5 p.m., Ovid Health Center, 7150 Main St., Ovid.
WAYNE COUNTY
• Sept. 30, 1-6 p.m., Sodus Farmers Market, 58 W. Main St., Sodus.
• Oct. 16, 1-7 p.m., Lyons High School, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons.
“I am honored to partner with Rochester Regional Health to make breast cancer screenings more accessible to women in our community,” Helming said in a press release. “ … I encourage women to schedule a mammogram appointment and get screened.”
“To help make our community healthier, it takes all of us working together to make sure all of our residents have access to high-quality health care,” RRH Mobile Mammography Program Manager Tonya Brooks said. “By bringing our Mobile Mammography Center into communities in which people live, it helps eliminate one of the barriers that keep women from getting this crucial screening that is proven to save lives.”
Those who have insurance should bring an insurance card. However, insurance is not required.
The screenings are free for women 40 and older who have not been screened in the past year.
Appointments are required and space is limited. Call (585) 922-7465 to schedule an appointment.
For more information, visit www.rochesterregional.org/pink.