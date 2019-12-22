As I reflect on past Christmases, many of them warm, bright, filled with love and happiness — there is one in particular where I felt depressed. I remember walking into a store where happy holiday music was loudly playing, shoppers were smiling… and it felt fake to me. I felt like an outsider, like everyone was part of a special, “Happiness Christmas Club” and my invitation got lost in the mail. I rushed out of the store and drove home, feeling lost and alone. I wanted to skip Christmas that year.
This story begs the question — is it OK to feel sad (or depressed or lonely or hopeless) during the holiday season?? When everything around us is practically screaming JOY! PEACE! LOVE! HOPE!, for those of us feeling lonely — this can actually cause us to feel even more alone. Especially if you’re telling yourself, “I should be happy, it’s Christmas.”
Maybe this is the first Christmas since your mom passed away. Maybe this is your first Christmas since your divorce, or maybe you’ve moved to a new area and are far away from family and friends. Life is real. The emotions you feel are real and at times, raw and uncomfortable.
I want you to know that if you’re feeling depressed, sad, hopeless, or lonely… there are some things that can help:
• Call or text your closest friend(s) and let them know you’re feeling depressed. This will not only acknowledge to your friend how you’re feeling, but it will also validate your own experience. By acknowledging your feelings, you are saying to yourself, “I feel this way and that’s OK.” Because it is OK to feel sad, even at Christmas.
• Get rid of the “shoulds” — stop shoulding all over yourself! Saying “I should be happy. If Mom were here, she wouldn’t want me to feel sad, when I listen to her favorite Christmas song.” Actually, I believe she would want you to feel every emotion — even sadness. So turn up that song on the radio, and let the tears flow!
• Volunteer at a local soup kitchen or church, buy a gift for Toys for Tots, donate food or toiletry items to a food pantry, send a card to an elderly friend, make a meal for a family member recovering from surgery or bring a poinsettia to a neighbor. When we help others in this way, studies show the “feel good” chemicals (dopamine and endorphins) in our brains release, which puts us in a happier mood.
• Most important, be kind to yourself. Allow yourself space and time, quiet moments during this season to feel sad, to feel lonely, to grieve being away from family and friends, to grieve your broken marriage, to miss your loved one who’s passed.
And if you find you can’t confide in friends or family, it is OK to seek outside support, such as a counselor or therapist. Getting some guidance in working through difficult emotions, learning healthier ways to cope, and having a neutral person to share your thoughts and feelings with, can be extremely powerful in moving you through that dark place and into the light.
Remember, it is OK to feel sad, even at Christmas.