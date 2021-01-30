CLIFTON SPRINGS — In the face of closures, visitation regulations, and uncertainty plaguing comfort care homes, House of John in Clifton Springs has kept its doors open for patients facing end-of-life care and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the beginning of March 2020, House of John Executive Director Kathy Barrick and care coordinator Caroline Baker-Drake attended an informational meeting with University of Rochester’s Hospice Director for Comfort Care Homes in order to formulate a plan to keep patients, families, staff and volunteers safe. With a modified approach, House of John stayed open when the majority of comfort care homes closed.
Modified regulations included having only one patient at a time, limiting visitors to three loved ones, requiring face coverings for staff and volunteers, increasing sanitation, and reducing the number of volunteers coming into the house. Putting these safety measures into place allowed families to visit their loved one, which they would not have been able to do in a nursing home or hospital.
“It’s important that we work together with our community to keep each other safe,” Barrick said. “It is equally important that we stay true to our calling. With our current staffing a small core group of volunteers, (House of John) doors have been able to remain open safely.”
House of John staff and volunteers helped 22 patients and their families in 2020 and continue to care for more people as 2021 begins. With both beds open in previous years, House of John usually welcomed 30-34 patients, so staffers felt blessed to have been able to care for 22 people last year.