WATERLOO — Huntington Living Center has added Jennifer Yancey to its team.

A graduate of Keuka College and Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing, she is a certified adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner.

Yancey has worked in healthcare for almost 25 years. Most recently, she was a registered nurse supervisor and assistant nurse manager at Thompson Health-M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, where she was honored in 2018 as a Nurse of Distinction. In addition, she is a practical nurse clinical adjunct instructor at Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES in Newark.

Yancey is a member of the Hospice and Palliative Nursing Association, Oncology Nursing Society, Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society-Upsilon Upsilon Chapter, and the American Nurses Association. She lives in Seneca Falls with her husband and two children.

Huntington Living Center at 369 E. Main St. in Waterloo is a 160-bed skilled nursing facility. There are four 40-bed units covering three floors. The Special Needs Unit specializes in the care of those with Alzheimer's and other dementia-related diseases.

