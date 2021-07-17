Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central and western New York, including the following counties, in central New York, Northern Cayuga and Oswego. In western New York, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Ontario, Orleans, Southern Erie, Wayne and Wyoming. * Through late tonight. * Steady rainfall will continue to be heavy at times from the Niagara Frontier to the Rochester area this afternoon. An addtional 1 to 1.5 inches is expected through late today, with storm total rainfall amounts between 2 and 2.5 inches will be common across this area, and this may result in flash flooding. In addition, water levels will continue to rise on many Buffalo area creeks potentially resulting in flooding. Elsewhere, there's a risk of thunderstorms to produce locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding. * Areas most vulnerable to flooding include urban areas, areas with higher or steep terrain, and areas which received lots of rainfall yesterday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&