WATERLOO — Huntington Living Center has added Jennifer Yancey to its team.
A graduate of Keuka College and Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing, she is a certified adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner.
Yancey has worked in healthcare for almost 25 years. Most recently, she was a registered nurse supervisor and assistant nurse manager at Thompson Health-M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, where she was honored in 2018 as a Nurse of Distinction. In addition, she is a practical nurse clinical adjunct instructor at Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES in Newark.
Yancey is a member of the Hospice and Palliative Nursing Association, Oncology Nursing Society, Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society-Upsilon Upsilon Chapter, and the American Nurses Association. She lives in Seneca Falls with her husband and two children.