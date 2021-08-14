Finger Lakes Health is not-for-profit health system that provides a full range of acute and long-term care health services to residents of the Finger Lakes region in Upstate New York. The health system consists of two hospitals (Geneva General in Geneva and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial in Penn Yan), four living centers (Living Center-South in Geneva, Living Center-North in Geneva, The Homestead in Penn Yan, and Huntington Living Center in Waterloo), multiple physician practices and laboratory service centers, a free-standing ambulatory surgery center and three urgent care facilities. Services are provided in Geneva and Clifton Springs (Ontario County), Waterloo, Seneca Falls, and Ovid (Seneca County), Penn Yan, and Dundee (Yates County), and Clyde (Wayne County). The 660-bed health system is governed by a common Board of Directors and is served by a common management team. The health system offers a broad range of primary, specialty and sub-specialty services to residents of the Finger Lakes region.