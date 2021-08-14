Finger Lakes Health has added Dr. Scott Mooney and James Nardozzi to its board of directors.
Mooney is a radiologist with Finger Lakes Radiology. The Newark High School graduate is president of the Geneva General Hospital medical staff.
Nardozzi has served as president of Nardozzi Companies, including Narozzi Holdings and Closed Loop Systems, since 2006. The Geneva High School graduate has served on the Geneva Family YMCA Board of Directors since 2018.
Finger Lakes Health is not-for-profit health system that provides a full range of acute and long-term care health services to residents of the Finger Lakes region in Upstate New York. The health system consists of two hospitals (Geneva General in Geneva and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial in Penn Yan), four living centers (Living Center-South in Geneva, Living Center-North in Geneva, The Homestead in Penn Yan, and Huntington Living Center in Waterloo), multiple physician practices and laboratory service centers, a free-standing ambulatory surgery center and three urgent care facilities. Services are provided in Geneva and Clifton Springs (Ontario County), Waterloo, Seneca Falls, and Ovid (Seneca County), Penn Yan, and Dundee (Yates County), and Clyde (Wayne County). The 660-bed health system is governed by a common Board of Directors and is served by a common management team. The health system offers a broad range of primary, specialty and sub-specialty services to residents of the Finger Lakes region.