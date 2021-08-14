GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services will conducting its monthly mobility screening program Thursday(Aug. 19).
The free screenings, which are open to anyone older than 65, will be conducted in the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital’s Rehabilitation Department in Penn Yan and at Geneva General Hospital’s Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center.
Participant’s scores will be measured through evidence-based tests that predict their risk for falls, and analyzing strength deficits and balance issues as compared to their peers. The screenings will provide a report card for seniors on their mobility.
The screening takes about 30 minutes to complete. They’re offered on the third Thursday of each month.
Spots are limited. Call GGH at (315) 787-4570 or Soldiers & Sailors at (315) 531-2577 to schedule a screening, or register online at www.flhealth.org/events.