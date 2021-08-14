CANANDAIGUA — When U.S. News & World Report released its latest hospital ratings and rankings last week, F.F. Thompson Hospital achieved the highest possible rating with regard to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for the third year in a row.
According to its website, U.S. News & World Report evaluated data from more than 4,300 hospitals to generate the procedure and condition ratings. An overall rating of high performing indicates a hospital was significantly better than the national average in a given procedure or condition.
Thompson holds advanced COPD certifications at four of its primary-care locations and a standard certification at its hospital. These certifications are from The Joint Commission, the nation’s premier healthcare quality improvement and accrediting body.
For more information, visit https://health.usnews.com.