CANANDAIGUA — Heather Coles, who manages the Brain Injury Clinic, part of the Wellness & Rehabilitation Institute at Nazareth College, will present "Stroke and Cognition" at the Oct. 7 meeting of the regional stroke support group hosted by UR Medicine Thompson Health.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. via Zoom.
Thompson’s monthly support group is open to individuals who have experienced a stroke, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
To sign up for the Oct. 2 meeting, email StrokeSupportGroup@urmc.rochester.edu.