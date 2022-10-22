ROCHESTER — You may have felt it while pulling on a shirt or slicking deodorant on before heading out the door. Maybe you routinely check with a self-breast exam and found it then. Perhaps you skipped your mammogram appointment for a few years in a row, and now you see it when fastening your bra. It’s a lump.
A word of advice: Do not panic. Eight out of 10 lumps are NOT cancer. A lump found in the breast could be a cyst, fibroadenoma or some other non-cancerous breast condition. After doing your best to not panic, you need to call you doctor and make an appointment. At your appointment, your doctor should ask about your family and personal medical history. They will also ask you to tell them the location of the lump in your breast. Then your doctor may order one or more follow-up tests, such as a diagnostic mammogram, breast ultrasound or biopsy. The worst thing you can do is ignore the lump and hope that it goes away on its own.
Even though most lumps are non-cancerous, one in eight women will still be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women. The good news is that breast cancer is a disease that is easier to cure if caught early. Thanks to mammograms and advances in medical care there are millions of breast cancer survivors living today in the United States, and you likely know at least one of them.
The best way to find breast cancer early is with a mammogram. A mammogram can find breast cancer before a lump can be felt. Women who have regular mammograms are more likely to have breast cancer found early and need less aggressive treatment.
What is a “regular” mammogram? For average-risk women, a mammogram should be done at least every two years, beginning at age 50. If you have a family or personal history of breast cancer or certain breast conditions, you may need to have a mammogram before you turn 50.
What if you’re worried about the cost of a mammogram? New York state law prohibits cost-sharing and most health insurances will cover the full amount of the mammogram. However, it is still important to check with your health insurer before you have the tests done to make sure the services are covered under your health plan.
If you do not have health insurance there are local services available that may cover the cost of cancer screenings and follow-up tests. The best place to call is the Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region (CSP-FLR). This program pays for breast, colorectal and cervical cancer screenings and follow-up for individuals ages 40 and older (45 and older for colorectal cancer screenings) who qualify. Call (585) 224-3070 or email CSP@URMC.Rochester.edu for more information on free cancer screenings. CSP-FLR is supported with funds from the State of New York.
Hannah Farley is the promotion, education and targeted outreach manager for the Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region.