GENEVA — On Tuesday, July 12 from 3-4 p.m. Finger Lakes Health will offer a Stroke Support Group. The topic for July is “Diabetes and Healthy Balance” presented by Clinical Dietitian Rose Copper-Brown.
The Support Group will be held at the Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Geneva General Hospital. Parking and entrance are at the rear of the hospital. This support group meets each second Tuesday of the month, providing monthly topics and guest speakers for stroke survivors, family and caregivers. For more information, call (315)787-4620.