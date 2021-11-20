SENECA FALLS — Kabari Wellness Institute has added RN Elizabeth Christian to its staff.
Christian is a graduate of West Penn Nursing School in Pittsburgh. With 20 years of experience as a registered nurse in a variety of specialties, she brings dedication to holistic medical care, wellness, and natural living to KWI. Her role will include facilitating and managing the Institute’s patients and clients, as well as formulating a strategic plan of care with providers and team members based on the patient’s current goals.
A mother of two children, Christian spends her free time in continuing education, enjoying the outdoors, and spending time with friends and family.