CANANDAIGUA — Dr. Theodor Kaufman joined Advanced Surgical Services at F.F. Thompson Hospital, an affiliate of UR Medicine, recently.
A resident of Keuka Park, Kaufman is the division chief for UR Medicine Regional Surgery, coordinating efforts for the UR Medicine Faculty Group physicians who serve the UR Medicine affiliate hospitals.
He earned his medical degree from the SUNY Downstate at the Brooklyn College of Medicine and completed his residency in general surgery at Mary Imogene Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. Kaufman is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
Kaufman’s specialties include the following:
• Robotic and laparoscopic gallbladder, stomach, bowel, colon surgery.
• Breast surgery for cancer and benign diseases.
• Thyroid and parathyroid.
• Robotic hernia repair.
• Advanced abdominal wall reconstruction.
• Colonoscopy and upper endoscopy.
• Skin cancer and lesions, including melanoma, basal cell and squamous cell.
• Temporal artery biopsy.
• Port placement.
• Wound care, abscess, soft tissue foreign body.
• Hemorrhoid and fissure treatment.
Thompson’s Advanced Surgical Services is in Suite 305 of the Thompson Professional Building at 395 West St., on the main Thompson Health campus.
For more information about Advanced Surgical Services, its team and team members’ specialties, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/GeneralSurgery.